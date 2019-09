Dormify

Ruffled Shag Throw Blanket

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dormify

Shag-a-licious. Our much-loved Ruffled Shag Throw Blanket is so good, we’re bringing it back in even more colors. With layers of high-pile shag that reverse to a soft and smooth micro-mink fabric, this cozy throw is perfect for cuddling up on the bed or couch.