Anna October

Ruffled Satin Midi Dress

£610.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Ukrainian designer Anna October incorporates unexpected details into her feminine ready-to-wear offering, and this black satin midi dress is a succinct example. The slim-fitting shape features a ruffled and gathered bodice that is set with skinny shoulder straps – note the hallmark coloured tassels down the low back – and finished with a high back vent. Style it with a statement clutch as part of a modern evening edit.