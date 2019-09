Luisa Beccaria

Ruffled Polka-dot Cotton-blend Midi Dress

£945.00

Luisa Beccaria cites countless feminine codes with this duck-egg green cotton-blend midi dress. It's shaped for a slim fit throughout the bodice with a charming sailor collar trimmed with navy ruffles that echo the side patch pockets, then cinched-in by a coordinating fabric belt. Style it with a boxy leather bag and metallic sandals to heighten the romantic feel.