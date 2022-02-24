Anthropologie

Ruffled Organic Spa Sateen Duvet Cover

$268.00 $187.60

Style No. 45407802AA; Color Code: 040 Ruffled trim lends romance and femininity to the unmatched simplicity of this garment-dyed bedding collection. Crafted from organic cotton, it features breathability that's ideal for warm evenings and open-window slumbers. Looking for the sweetest of dreams? Read our guide to find the perfect bedding for you, and learn how to care for it season after season. Concealed button closure 100% organic cotton Ruffled trim Oeko-Tex certified, this item is made using eco-friendly production methods and is free from over 300 harmful chemicals, toxins, and irritants Machine wash cold on gentle cycle; tumble dry low Do not bleach or dry clean Iron on warm setting if needed For an ideal fit, we recommend pairing with our bedding inserts Imported