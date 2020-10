H&M

Ruffled Lace Dress

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At

Calf-length, long-sleeved dress in openwork lace made from recycled polyester. Stand-up collar, opening at back, and buttons at back of neck. V-shaped yoke front and back with wide ruffle extending over sleeves. Asymmetric seam on skirt for added volume at lower section. Unlined.