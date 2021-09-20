Anthropologie

Ruffled Floral Maxi Dress

$170.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130084320075; Color Code: 009 Roam the countryside in this made-for-frolicking find. Featuring bouquets of fabulous florals and delicate ruffles, it exudes bohemian-inspired sophistication that’s sure to enchant and delight. Cotton; viscose lining Ruffled detail Tiered maxi silhouette Button front Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 47" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Petite falls 43.5" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Plus falls 49" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Model Notes Model is 5'9"