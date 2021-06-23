Anthropologie

Ruffled Floral Maxi Dress

$250.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130318350019; Color Code: 030 Embrace the return of sunnier skies with this striking maxi dress - where bright botanical flourishes decorate its breezy silhouette. Pair it with a silk headband and oversized sunglasses to complement its retro-cool appeal. Cotton Ruffled detail Removable, adjustable straps Side slant pockets Maxi silhouette Flounced hem Pullover styling Dry clean Imported Dimensions Standard falls 48.25" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Petite falls 44.75" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Plus falls 50" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Model Notes Model is 5'10"