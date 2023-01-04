QSH

Ruffled Comforter Set

【Luxury Ruffled Comforter Set 】 QSH grey-white ruffled king size comforter set brings you a comfortable feeling at your bedding time. Our grey-white bedding comforter sets not only makes the whole bedding look more stylish, but also can enhance the sense of your entire room. It is worth mentioning that our double ruffles are sewn on by hand, not by machine. That’s why our comforter set is more delicate than other normal comforters. 【3 Pieces Comforter Set】3 pieces queen & king size comforter sets. Available in ruffle comforter queen: 1 ruffled comforter (90 x 92Inch), 2 pillowcases (20 × 26 Inch); ruffle comforter king: 1 ruffled comforter (106 x 92 Inch), 2 pillowcases (20 × 36 Inch). Our comforter sets are a great choice to give to friends or for your own use. 【Soft 100% Washed Microfiber】QSH comforter set uses 100% washed microfiber which is lightweight, breathable and moisture-wicking. Our microfiber was double washed and wrinkle free Material, Incredibly soft and silky. The shabby chic bedding definitely can provide you with super softness and smooth touch-feeling. Having such a extremely soft comforter will make sleeping a pleasure. 【Farmhouse Bedding】 Elegant double layer ruffle edges create a vintage style bedroom. This shabby chic comforter can easily match all your room style, bedroom, kids' room, or guest room. It also will add an extra layer of warmth while watching TV, reading, relaxing, or sleeping. 【Easy to care】This ruffle comforter set is recommended to use dry-clean or you can use machine with cold-washing and gentle-cycling. After that, you can iron it if needed. 【Worry Free Service】 QSH bedding not only has super high quality and you encounter any problems can contact us, we will provide 24 months of return and exchange service, to give you a quality after-sales experience.