& Other Stories

Ruffled Collar Cotton Denim Shirt

£55.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Long sleeve cotton denim shirt finished with a gently ruffled statement collar. Organic cotton Curved hemline Buttoned cuffs Length of shirt: 65.6cm / 25.8" (Size 36) Model wears: EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4 / S Model height: 178cm / 5'9"