Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Bar III
Ruffle Wrap Maxi Dress
$89.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
A deep ruffled hemline flounce forms a diagonal line across the front of this Bar III maxi dress and then wraps all around to deliver an allover floaty feel.
Featured in 1 story
This Is The Dress That'll Define Fall 2019
by
Chelsea Peng
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
R13
Long Silk Slip Dress
$695.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Simone Rocha
Floral Patchwork Dress
$4875.00
$1170.00
from
Spring
BUY
DETAILS
American Apparel
Mircro-mesh Long Scoop Back Dress
$35.00
from
American Apparel
BUY
DETAILS
Who What Wear
Striped Short Sleeve Jersey T-shirt Midi Dress
$34.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Bar III
DETAILS
Bar III
Cally Dress Sandals
$69.50
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Bar III
Ruffled Camisole
$49.00
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Bar III
Leopard-print Shorts
$69.00
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Bar III
Leopard-print Jacket
$119.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted