Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Sachin + Babi

Ruffle Trim Sequin Dress

$1695.00$596.98
At Nordstrom
Sparkling and effervescent like bubbles in champagne, this golden sequined dress features twirly ruffles at every edge for twirly perfection.
Featured in 1 story
Black Friday Who? Nordstrom's Sale Starts Now
by Ray Lowe