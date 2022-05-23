Madewell

Ruffle-strap Tiered Midi Dress In Wild Calendula Block-print

$138.00 $103.50

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Block-printed by hand for a one-of-a-kind look, this tiered midi dress has a square neckline, playful flutter sleeves and a cutout tie back. So pretty and special. Please note: Due to the nature of hand blocking, small variations in the print are to be expected and celebrated. Falls 48" from high point of shoulder (based on size M). Cotton. Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Lined. Pockets. Machine wash. Import. NF867