Madewell

Ruffle-sleeve Tiered Midi Dress In Daisy Stitch

$138.00 $91.19

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

A tent dress in the best way possible, this full-skirted midi has a square smocked neckline and ruffles at the shoulders. Beautifully flowy in cotton with a woven-right-in gingham pattern, it has hidden pockets too. Easy fit. Falls 50" from high point of shoulder (based on size M). Cotton. Pockets. Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Machine wash. Import. NE758