Abercrombie

Ruffle Sleeve Poplin Midaxi Dress

$100.00 $80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Abercrombie and Fitch

Details Ruffle Sleeve Poplin Midaxi Dress Flattering midaxi dress in a soft poplin fabric, with ruffle flutter sleeves, ruching details along the bodice, sweetheart neckline and a tiered skirt. Imported. Elastic:63% Polyester, 37% Elastane / Body:60% Cotton, 40% Polyester / Lining:100% Cotton Machine wash cold, with like colors Only non-chlorine bleach Tumble dry low Low iron if needed Do not dry clean