Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Swimwear
Kitty and Vibe
Ruffle Scoop Top
$58.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kitty and Vibe
Ruffle Scoop Top
Need a few alternatives?
Nomads Swimwear
Bay Bottom
BUY
$70.00
Nomads Swimwear
Nomads Swimwear
Bay Top
BUY
$75.00
Nomads Swimwear
Eloquii
Halter Tankini
BUY
$89.95
Eloquii
Eloquii
Super High Waisted Bottom
BUY
$79.95
Eloquii
More from Kitty and Vibe
Kitty and Vibe
Ruffle Scoop Top
BUY
$58.00
Kitty and Vibe
Kitty and Vibe
Cut Out One Piece
BUY
$110.00
Kitty and Vibe
Kitty and Vibe
High Waisted Bottoms
BUY
$34.00
$42.00
Kitty and Vibe
Kitty and Vibe
Underwire Top
BUY
$38.00
$48.00
Kitty and Vibe
More from Swimwear
Nomads Swimwear
Bay Bottom
BUY
$70.00
Nomads Swimwear
Nomads Swimwear
Bay Top
BUY
$75.00
Nomads Swimwear
Eloquii
Halter Tankini
BUY
$89.95
Eloquii
Eloquii
Super High Waisted Bottom
BUY
$79.95
Eloquii
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted