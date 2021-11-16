The Drop

Ruffle-neck Tiered Mini Dress

$49.90

Buy Now Review It

100% Viscose Imported Machine Wash Staples by The Drop Models are 5'10"/178 cm and wearing a size S and XXL. Caralyn is 5'8.5"/174 cm and wearing a size XL. This dress is 36"/91 cm long Fit: Loose- designed for comfort The Drop is your inside source for must-have style inspiration from global influencers. Shop limited-edition collections and discover chic wardrobe essentials from Staples by the Drop. Look out for trend inspiration, exclusive brand collaborations, and expert styling tips from those in the know.