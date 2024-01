Savage x Fenty

Ruffle Luv Garter Skirt

$49.95

Buy Now Review It

At Savage x Fenty

COC (Chain of Custody) certified 18-carat recycled gold, 750/1000. Recycled diamonds of G/H colour, Vs/Si clarity. Diamond > 0,30ct certified GIA/HRD. Eye-clean coloured stones. Made entirely in our parisian workshop. Delivery within 1 week for available models. Delivery within 6 to 8 weeks for all out of stock models.