Max Studio

Ruffle Collar Print Tiered Maxi Dress

$148.00 $39.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care Add this printed maxi dress complete with ruffles, smocked details and a tiered skirt to your closet for a stylish ensemble. 43" length (size S) V-neck with ruffle detailing Elbow-length sleeves Smocked waist Tiered skirt Allover print 96% polyester, 4% spandex Machine wash, line dry Imported Model stats: 5'10", 32" bust, 25" waist, 36" hip. Model is wearing size S. Item #6509954