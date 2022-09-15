United States
Rue Black Floral Embroidered Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress
$79.00
Lulus Exclusive! The Lulus Rue Black Floral Embroidered Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress is always a stunner! Sheer mesh, embellished with cream, beige, yellow, and green floral embroidery and shiny black and gold sequins, tops a knit liner as it shapes a straight neckline, darted bodice, and curve-hugging bodycon mini skirt. Adjustable spaghetti straps. Elastic at back for fit. Hidden back zipper/clasp.