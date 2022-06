Collective The Label

Ruched Volume Sleeve Mini Dress In Glitter Pink

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

Size & Fit Model wears: UK 18/ EU 46/ US 14 Model's height: 176cm/5'9.5” Look After Me Machine wash according to instructions on care labels About Me Woven metallic fabric It's got a little stretch Main: 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane.