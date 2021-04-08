Charles & Keith

Ruched Strap Mules

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Charles & Keith

Take the fuss out of getting ready in the morning when you introduce these elegant mules into your repertoire. With a classy ruched strap that will elevate your style game, these shoes are great for days when you need an instant style boost. Set on a chunky heel that also features a matching ruched detailing, wear them with straight cut trousers and a high neck blouse for a classy look.