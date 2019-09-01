Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Nordstrom
Ruched Sleeve Plaid Blazer
$169.00
$101.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
An oversized, longline cut adds a retro menswear twist to a plaid blazer updated with ruched sleeves.
Featured in 1 story
The Jackets You're About To See Everywhere
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Etro
Floral-print Crepe Blazer
$2280.00
from
My Theresa
BUY
DETAILS
Veronica Beard
Caldwell Dickey Jacket
$650.00
from
Intermix
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Checked Blazer
$89.90
$69.98
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Open Front Printed Blazer
$79.98
from
Mango
BUY
More from Nordstrom
DETAILS
Nordstrom
French Cut High Waist Textured Swim Bottoms
£83.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Nordstrom
Gemma Ribbed Bikini Top
£78.05
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Nordstrom
Medium Seamless Pavé Hoop Earrings
$59.00
$38.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Nordstrom
Nightfall Porto Reversible Bikini Top
£56.06
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
DETAILS
BB Dakota
Soft Spot Faux Fur Jacket
$138.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted