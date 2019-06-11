Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Leith
Ruched Sheath Dress
$56.00
$45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Ruched sides and a wrap-style skirt make this sheath dress a sophisticated and flattering go-to.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Reiss
Natalia Panel Fit And Flare Dress Ivory
$370.00
from
Reiss
BUY
DETAILS
Delpozo
Broderie Anglaise Cotton-organza Dress
$855.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
DETAILS
Maeve
Palido Mesh Dress
$198.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Studio Tonal Studded Ponte Dress
$128.00
from
Eloquii
BUY
More from Leith
DETAILS
Leith
Print Flutter Sleeve Wrap Dress
$59.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Leith
Ruffle Detail Sleeveless Dress
$75.00
$49.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Leith
Floral Print Midi Dress
$79.00
$52.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Leith
Stripe Fit & Flare Sweater Dress
$75.00
$49.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted