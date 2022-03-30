Ganni x Juicy Couture

Ruched Mesh Midi Dress

$395.00

Buy Now Review It

Style note Product description Y2K diamantés meet Scandi 2.0 in this deeply nostalgic collection of logo-splashed styles. The early Aughts aesthetic gets the green treatment with our crystal-clad capsule of organic and recycled tracksuits, figure-loving mesh dresses, and caps and tees made from 100% certified organic cotton. This is an effortless mesh midi dress in our exclusive mixed logo print, featuring a scoop neckline and sheer long sleeves. Gathered ruching runs down each side and center back for a slim flattering silhouette.