BP.

Ruched Long Sleeve Rib Shirtdress

$39.00 $28.99

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care Gathered tucks texture the bodice of a faintly ribbed shirtdress styled with long sleeves in a figure-clinging fit. 32" length (size Medium) Spread collar Long sleeves Unlined 58% organic cotton, 38% recycled polyester, 4% spandex Organic Content Standard (OCS)–certified. OCS uses third-party verification to confirm the amount of organically grown material in a final product Machine wash, tumble dry Imported This product meets Nordstrom Sustainably Sourced Materials criteria: contains at least 50% sustainably sourced materials Not available for sale and shipment to Germany Item #6883531 Free Shipping & Returns See more