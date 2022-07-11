United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
ASTR The Label
Ruched Long Sleeve Dress
$49.99$46.99
98% Cotton, 2% Elastane Imported Rayon lining Drawstring closure Dry Clean Only A crisp drawstring bodice paired with a billowing ruffled skirt will have you feeling fresh and clean during the summer heat. Airy sleeves and a button-up front make for great details to complement a colorful kitten heel or even a casual sneaker. Minimal and elevated. This spring-inspired mini dress features a buttoned front that descends to a cinched waist with tying accent. Long ruched sleeves and flared mini skirt add statement details. Ruffled hem.