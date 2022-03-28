Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Jil Sander
Ruched Leather Loafers
$1655.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Matches Fashion
Ruched Leather Loafers
Need a few alternatives?
Jil Sander
Ruched Leather Loafers
BUY
$1655.00
Matches Fashion
Tony Bianco
Ruiz Loafer
BUY
$199.95
The Iconic
Madewell
The Corinne Lugsole Loafer
BUY
$158.00
Madewell
Loeffler Randall
Thong Wrap Sandals
BUY
$195.00
Shopbop
More from Jil Sander
Jil Sander
Leather Loafers
BUY
$1655.00
Farfetch
Jil Sander
Colour-block Ribbed Cotton-blend Jersey Maxi Dress
BUY
£1490.00
Net-A-Porter
Jil Sander
Leather Loafers
BUY
£590.00
My Theresa
Jil Sander
Black Cavaliere Boots
BUY
£1080.00
SSENSE
More from Flats
Jil Sander
Ruched Leather Loafers
BUY
$1655.00
Matches Fashion
Tony Bianco
Ruiz Loafer
BUY
$199.95
The Iconic
Madewell
The Corinne Lugsole Loafer
BUY
$158.00
Madewell
Loeffler Randall
Thong Wrap Sandals
BUY
$195.00
Shopbop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted