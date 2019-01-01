Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Candie’s
Ruched Lace Knit Blazer
$54.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kohl's
More from Candie’s
DETAILS
promoted
Candie’s
Candie's Block Heel Sandals
$59.99
$34.99
from
Kohl's
BUY
DETAILS
Candie’s
Scoopneck Lace Cami
$28.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
DETAILS
Candie’s
Velvet Platform Heels
$59.99
from
Kohl's
BUY
DETAILS
Candie’s
Floral Faux-leather Moto Jacket
$64.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted