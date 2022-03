Eloquii

Ruched Dress With One Sleeve

$99.95

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

USE LY'S SAME PDP COPY 60% Modal / 35% Polyester / 5% Spandex Care: Turn garment inside out. Machine wash cold, gentle cycle with like colors only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Do not tumble dry. Lay flat to dry. Cool iron as needed. CN Item# 1228179