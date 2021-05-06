Yuoioyu

Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress

$18.99

92% Rayon, 8% Spandex Imported Drawstring closure Machine Wash Super soft, stretchy ribbed jersey fabric that has a nice weight to it, not see through, easy to care and machine washable. X-Small=US (0-2), Small=US(4-6), Medium=US(8-10), Large=US(12-14), X-Large=(16-18). Drawstrings to side can be cut as shorter for more flattering look, order one size down if you prefer snug fit. Sleeveless slip-on style, minimalist bodycon silhouette, low boat neck, alluring ruched gathering, stretchy & irregular hem, slim fitting. What’s more, you can adjust the drawstrings to hide the unwanted lumps and bumps.