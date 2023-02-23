J.Crew

Ruched Bandeau One-piece

$118.00 $72.50

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

Product Details We re-imagined every single suit in our swim collection using over 60 percent recycled materials to help keep waste out of oceans and landfills. Take this customer-favorite ruched suit, for example: back and flattering as ever —and now crafted from a special fabric that incorporates recycled nylon. Plus, its lining is made with a recycled polyester that is crafted from recycled plastic bottles, yarns and fabric scraps. Full-coverage bottom. Low-cut leg. High-rise back. Removable padding and straps. 82% recycled nylon/18% elastane. 92% polyester/8% elastane Repreve® lining. Built-in UPF 50 sun protection (recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation as an effective UV protectant, in addition to SPF). Our swimsuits are machine washable, but we recommend hand washing, as it helps keep the fabric and shape of the suit looking newer, longer. Import. Select stores. Item BC115.