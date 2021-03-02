Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Free People
Ruby Jacket
$127.76
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstom
A dramatically oversized silhouette defines a cozy-soft button-down jacket with patches at the elbows and a curved hem.
More from Free People
Free People
Menswear Ari Wrap Skirt
BUY
$69.95
$128.00
Free People
Free People
James Jacket
BUY
$118.00
Free People
Free People
Trail Babe Fleece
BUY
$69.95
$168.00
Free People
Free People
Backdrop Bodysuit
BUY
$69.95
$88.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted