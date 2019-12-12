The Grommet

Rubbing Alcohol Tabletop Fire Pit

$85.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Grommet

Enjoy a warm and cozy fire anywhere in your home or outside. Fueled by just five ounces of clean-burning rubbing alcohol, this portable fire pit provides around 50 minutes of burn time without any soot or smoke. The cement design is height-adjustable, too, to suit your space. Made in the USA: Cleveland, TN Instructions: Adjust feet to ensure stability. Place on a stable surface and fill with either 70% or 91% rubbing alcohol, about 1” below the rim. Light with long handled lighter. To extinguish, cover or snuff with a non-flammable object such as a coaster. See instructions for more information Works with 70% or 91% rubbing alcohol 45-60 minutes of burn time with 5 ounces of rubbing alcohol Adjustable feet allow you to adjust height and add a thermal barrier to protect furniture. Felt pads to avoid scratching For use outdoors and indoors in a well-ventilated area Please note: Keep out of reach of children. Wipe up spills with a cloth and dispose of cloth away from flame. See more safety precautions