Rubbermaid

Rubbermaid Premier Food Storage Containers 10pc

$42.39

Buy Now Review It

This Rubbermaid Premier Easy Find Lids 20-Piece Food Storage Container Set helps keep food fresh and organized. Premier food storage containers feature durable shatterproof bases made of Tritan plastic that resists stains and odors, so they’ll always stay clear, and each lid fits multiple bases and stays securely closed to lock in freshness. For added convenience, the Easy Find Lids snap to each other and to the bottom of the containers to help keep your cabinets organized. Premier lids and containers are BPA free, dishwasher- and freezer-safe, and have microwave-safe bases.