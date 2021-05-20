Rubbermaid

Brilliance Storage 14-piece Plastic Lids

Rubbermaid brilliance; 100 percent leak proof, airtight food storage containers feature crystal clear, BPA free triton plastic that offers 360 degree clarity, and helps keep food fresh and secure Food containers are clear like glass so you can always see what’s inside, but are light and easy to carry; Stain and Odor resistant material keeps plastic food container looking like new Brilliance plastic containers have built in vents under the latches that allow splatter resistant microwave reheating with the lid on BPA free containers stack perfectly to one another to save space and stay organized in the fridge or cabinet, and are safe for the dishwasher and freezer; Lifetime Set includes two 0.5 Cup, two 1.3 Cup, two 3.2 Cup, and one 9.6 Cup containers, plus lids, for a total of 14 pieces Rubbermaid Brilliance airtight food storage containers are built with secure latches on each piece, so you can transport your favorite foods mess-free—even soups, stews, and sauces. The crystal-clear, durable Triton plastic container makes it easy to see what's inside, Plus it's stain- and odor-resistant, so it stays looking like new. The food container has built-in vents that allow steam to escape so you can conveniently microwave food without removing the lid. Brilliance containers stack neatly in the fridge and cabinets for efficient food storage, and are freezer- and dishwasher-safe.