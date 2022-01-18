Ganni

Rubber-trimmed Leather Platform Loafers

$375.00

Editors’ Notes Chunky loafers are a signature style from GANNI, and this leather pair is updated with an exaggerated platform sole. They have visible welts and rubber trims, and will look cool with ankle socks. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Only available in full sizes, go up to the nearest whole size if you take a half size Italian sizing View size guide Details & Care Heel measures approximately 50mm/ 2 inches with a 35mm/ 1.5 inch platform Black leather (Calf) and rubber Slip on This item has been imported