Beards & Daisies

Rubber Plant

£21.99

Buy Now Review It

At Beards & Daisies

Part of the fig family this is a hardy, fast growing houseplant that can fill space quickly. This plant has broad dark green, glossy foliage and in its natural environment in southeast Asia can grow to over 30m tall. Light conditions: indirect, bright light (for example not on a windowsill that gets direct sun at any point in the day) Neediness: relatively easy to care for and forgiving of non-intentional neglect, however it's large waxy leaves need occasional dusting with a damp cloth and avoid overwatering. Watering: Water weekly throughout the warmer months but only if the soil is dry to touch - get it wrong and this plant will let you know by dropping its leaves. Water less frequently during the cooler months. Ideal location: bedrooms, living rooms, corridors and studies Rate of growth: fast growing, in the right conditions. You can expect a height of 3m for a well-cared (and not regularly pruned) Ficus Elastica Robusta. Constant pruning will help encourage new growth off the sides of the central stem. Temperature: keep at normal room temperature, avoid cold draughts and sudden changes in temperature. Do not allow the temperature to drop below 12°C during the winter months. Pets: this plant is toxic to cats and dogs. See our range of pet friendly plants if your pet is prone to nibbling. Sizing: Small: W12cm x H30cm, Medium: W17cm x H50cm, Large: W27cm x H90cm XL: W30cm x H 140cm Also known as: Ficus Elastica Robusta