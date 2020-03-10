Ilse Jacobsen

Ilse Jacobsen Rubber Lace Up Wellington Boots Black RUB15 This handmade RUB15 rain boot is from the Danish quality brand Ilse Jacobson, and is especially designed to withstand wind and rain. The exterior is made from 85% natural rubber (15% secret composition), this in combination with the fleece lining will ensure that your feet stay dry and warm. The laces (100% cotton), may be adjusted to better fit to the dimensions of your legs. The RUB15 is an ideal pair of rain boots to wear to muddy and wet festivals. Hand made in europe Designed by ilse jacobsen Outer Material: Rubber Inner Material: Textile Sole: Gum Rubber Closure: Lace-Up Heel Height: 1 inches Material Composition: Rubber Fit Type: Fits Half A Size Larger Shaft Diameter: Normal Shoe Width: Regular Natural rubber Waterproof Functional lacing system