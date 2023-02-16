BDG

Ru Slouchy Skate Jean

$79.00 $17.99

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 67815324; Color Code: 001 A slouchy pair of skater jeans from BDG. Loose fit in the leg that hits below the ankle. Featuring contrast stitching and utility pocket detailing. Wear the elastic-back waistband as a high rise or slouched down on your hips. Only at Urban Outfitters. Features - Skater-inspired jeans in a slouchy fit with cargo-style pockets and stitching throughout - Crafted from rigid BDG denim that will soften more and more over time - High-rise with an elastic waistband at the back so you can customize your fit - Full length that hits below the ankle - Zip-fly with a double-button closure; slim pockets at the sides and back - UO exclusive Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - High rise - Straight leg - Full length - Model in Black is 5"11 and wearing size 27 - Measurements taken from size 28 - Waist: 29.5" - Rise: 13" - Inseam: 31.5" - Leg opening: 20" BDG Giving classics an original twist, BDG is UO's exclusive collection of denim and elevated basics. From high-waisted jeans, ripped jeans and cargo jeans to oversized denim jackets, the staples you'll keep reaching for are waiting for you here.