Relax Support

Rs1 Back Support Pillow

$34.90 $29.90

★ CUSTOMERS SAY OUR BACK SUPPORT PILLOW is the one to choose because it “…FITS THE LOWER BACK IN JUST THE RIGHT AREA..”, “…PROVIDES JUST ENOUGH LUMBAR SUPPORT WITHOUT BEING BULKY…” and “…IS VERY WELL MADE AND SOFT TO THE TOUCH…”. ★FOUNDATIONALLY FIRM YET SOFT AS A CLOUD: IF YOU’VE DONE YOUR RESEARCH, you already know that most back support pillows are either hard as a brick or so soft that they “melt away” into nothing. The RS1 RELAXSUPPORT PILLOW does neither and we have GONE THE EXTRA MILE TO GIVE YOU the support you need by offering you the CHOICE OF TWO FIRMNESSES so you can decide the best support for your needs. ★ THE BEST LUMBAR PILLOW – IDEAL FOR TRAVEL, AT THE OFFICE, PREGNANCY, WHEELCHAIRS, COMMUTES AND MORE: The RS1 LUMBAR PILLOW is manufactured from the HIGHEST QUALITY MEMORY FOAM from the best memory foam manufactures IN THE WORLD. The pillow cover is made from breathable cotton that not only wicks away moisture to KEEP YOU COOL, it is also REMOVABLE and MACHINE WASHABLE. ★ THE ONLY LUMBAR PILLOW with REVOLUTIONARY STEADFASTGRIP STRAP TECHNOLOGY: IT KEEPS YOUR BACK PILLOW IN PLACE to give you the support you need without the constant need to re-adjust. The ADJUSTABLE STRAPS also allow it to fit anywhere, anytime. ★ YOUR NEW FAVORITE LOWER BACK PILLOW OR YOUR MONEY BACK! While most lumber pillows go flat over time or get lumpy and need “fluffing up”, our memory foam back pillow lasts and lasts and lasts. If you at ANY TIME decide our pillow is not right for you, CONTACT US FOR A 100% REFUND GUARANTEED NO QUESTIONS ASKED!