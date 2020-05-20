RS-Barcelona

Rs-barcelona Mon Oncle Bbq V2 (cream)

$380.00

Mon Oncle is a reinterpretation of the classic barbecue. Closed, it’s an elegant briefcase with character and a vintage feel. Open, it is a portable tabletop barbecue. It can be used at home, on the terrace or balcony, at a picnic or at the beach. It is easy and quick to dismantle, clean and store. The whole structure is perforated with holes designed not only for aesthetics but to allow the air to flow making the grill hotter and making sure that the outer case doesn’t overheat. We suggest you to use coconut shell ecological charcoal for its properties: There’s no flame, it retains heat and generates very little smoke.