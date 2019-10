PUMA

Rs 9.8 Proto Sneaker

Inspired by new galaxies, this futuristic sneaker by Puma defies the laws of physics. RS 9.8 speaks to 9.8 m/s2 – the approximate speed of gravitational acceleration near the Earth’s surface. Design features bold coloring and space-inspired spheres at the midsole. Complete with a lightweight PU and CMEVA midsole, a 3D TPU heel piece and rubber outsole.