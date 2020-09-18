Dermbasics

Rr Perfection Cream

$59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rhonda Rand

Ultimate physical protection of Zinc oxide with an SPF 50+ in a luxurious universal tint (matte) cream. Green tea and powerful antioxidants calm skin and quench free radicals. While ceramides provide gentle hydration and vitamin C helps achieve a brighter, more radiant complexion. √ Oil Free √ Gluten Free √ Paraben Free √ Fragrance Free √ Non- Comedogenic √ Cruelty Free Active ingredient: Zinc Oxide 16.2% Inactive ingredients: Ascorbic Acid, Biotin, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Polyphenols, Centella Asiatica Extract, Ceramide 2, Cetyl PEG/PPG 10/1 Dimethicone, Cyclomethicone, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Emblica Officinalis Fruit Extract, Glyceryl Isostearate, Iron Oxides, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Methyl Trimethicone, Neopentyl Glycol Diheptanoate, PEG-8 Methyl Triethoxysilane, Phospholipids, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Purified Water, Resveratrol, Silica, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Titanium Dioxide, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ubiquinone (Coenzyme Q-10). As Seen In: