PRIMA

R+r Cream

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Standard Dose

Bringing together concentrated levels of broad spectrum CBD with a healing blend of botanicals, Prima R+R Cream provides soothing relief to aching muscles and joints. Subtly scented of peppermint, this vegan, cruelty-free cream includes marula oil and shea butter for intense hydration without greasy residue. 3oz / 88ml / 750mg CBD