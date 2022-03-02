Goodee

Rpet Bassi Medi Market Tote

$225.00

Why own multiple bags when you can have one that fits all your life needs? The perfect choice no matter where your journey takes you, the Bassi Medi lives up to its mission of offering a surprising amount of space in one elegant carryall. Thoughtful details include an internal and external pocket to keep your essentials separate, a sustainable snap closure, and a key holder for your bag charms. Responsibly made from recycled plastic bottles and handcrafted by new migrants and refugees in Italy, here’s a purposeful tote you’ll feel good about carrying all day.