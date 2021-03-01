United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Joss & Main
Rozar Task Chair
$349.00$170.00
At Joss & Main
Who says working from home can’t be stylish? A case in point, this high-back desk chair goes glam as you tackle your list of to-dos (Making it a great pick for vanities, too!). Its classic wingback design is crafted from manufactured wood, wrapped in velvety white upholstery, and studded with silver-toned nailhead trim, while a metallic caster base completes the look as it wheels to and fro. The seat swivels tilt and adjusts from a seat height of 18'' up to 21'' with an upright locking position.