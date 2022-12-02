Bloomeffects

Royal Tulip Cleansing Jelly

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Combining the best attributes of a gel cleanser, cleansing balm, milk cleanser, cream cleanser, and cleansing oil all in one, our luxurious Cleansing Jelly effectively cleanses without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Starting out as a soothing jelly, this innovative formula dissolves dirt and makeup with the efficacy of an oil and emulsifies into an easy-to-rinse cleansing milk. As you cleanse, our Proprietary Dutch Tulip Complex and a bouquet of earth-sourced botanicals plump skin with hydration so it feels soft, supple, and never tight.