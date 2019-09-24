Lord Jones

Royal Oil-1000 Mg Of Cbd

$100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A maximum strength, 1,000mg CBD oil for face and body to use alone or as a booster to your skincare and makeup routine for calming nourishment and soothing hydration.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and OilySkincare Concerns: Dryness, Dullness and Uneven Texture, and Fine Lines and WrinklesFormulation: Rich OilHighlighted Ingredients:- Broad-spectrum CBD: A restorative, soothing adaptogen for all day, every day. - Grape Seed Oil: Rich in antioxidant vitamin E and moisturizing fatty acids to combat free radical damage.\t\t Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. Non-psychoactive and contains zero THC.What Else You Need to Know: This soothing oil is made from just two ingredients: 100 percent natural CBD and grape seed oil. Oils so pure, they retain the original aroma of the cannabis plant. The broad-spectrum CBD oil contains the plants original terpenes and phytocannabinoids to boost efficacy and deliver an oil powered by the whole hemp plant. Use as a facial oil or mix into your favorite moisturizer. Your skin will drink it up! Cruelty-free, fragrance-free, gluten-free, and vegan. Non-psychoactive and contains zero THC. Made in the USA. Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid. Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without: Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.