Royal Canin Feline Indoor Royal Canin Feline Indoor is tailor made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your indoor adult cat. This premium dry cat food is made from highly digestible ingredients to improve digestion for less active indoor cats and reduce stool odour. Royal Canin Feline Indoor contains an adapted calorie content to aid weight management, preventing excess weight gain, as well as a combination of specific fibres to allow hair to be naturally eliminated from the gastrointestinal tract, reducing hairball formation. Key Benefits Designed specifically for indoor adult cats Highly digestible ingredients for reduced stool odour Adapted calorie content to prevent excess weight gain Contains specific fibres to reduce hairball formation Suitable For: Suitable for adult cats from 1 to 7 years that live indoors Do you have an indoor cat over the age of 7? Try Royal Canin Feline Indoor 7+. Need to stock up on wet food too? Check out our range of Royal Canin wet food for cats. Our feline diets are sourced from our state of the art global factory network, including factories in South Korea, France and Austria. Please Note: Royal Canin® takes pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. The information in this product book was true and accurate at the time of publication. However, please note that from time to time, for example due to ingredient availability or a change in sourcing factory within our global factory network for the purpose of ongoing supply, it is necessary to make product changes at short notice, and there may be some delays in updating the information in our product materials.