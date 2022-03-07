Nadine Merabi

Roxy Pink Skirt

£180.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nadine Merabi

ROXY Pink has arrived and what a sequin beauty she is. Flirty and fun this little mini skirt will have you dancing the night away. Fitted to the waist and a feather detailing hemline you will stand out from the crowd. -Fitted mini skirt -Pink feather detailing -Made from our exclusively designed pink sequin fabric -Fully lined in our exclusive satin -Zip to the back -Due to the feather detailing this skirt is dry clean only. -Due to the iridescent nature of the sequins on this skirt it may appear a slightly different colour in different lights.